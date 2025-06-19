Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Heavy Electricals fixes record date for Final Dividend

Bharat Heavy Electricals fixes record date for Final Dividend

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Record Date is 11 July 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals has fixed 11 July 2025 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share (i.e. @ 25% on the paid up equity share capital) for the year 2024-25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

