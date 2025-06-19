Orissa Minerals Development Company appoints Govt. Nominee Director

W.e.f. 11 June 2025

The President of India, vide Ministry of Steels order and in pursuance of the Articles of Association of OMDC Limited has appointed Shri S. Sharad Rao, Director, Ministry of Steel as Government Director on the Board of Directors of OMDC Limited w.e.f 11.06.2025 until further orders, vice Smt. Swapna Bhattacharya, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Steel.

