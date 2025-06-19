Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orissa Minerals Development Company appoints Govt. Nominee Director

Orissa Minerals Development Company appoints Govt. Nominee Director

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

W.e.f. 11 June 2025

The President of India, vide Ministry of Steels order and in pursuance of the Articles of Association of OMDC Limited has appointed Shri S. Sharad Rao, Director, Ministry of Steel as Government Director on the Board of Directors of OMDC Limited w.e.f 11.06.2025 until further orders, vice Smt. Swapna Bhattacharya, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Steel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices extend losses for third day amid geopolitical jitters, Fed caution

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.04%

Garware Technical Fibres incorporates WOS in Norway

Barometers extend losses for 3rd day; PSU bank shares decline

Siemens Energy India lists strong, but gains fizzle

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story