Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 393.35, up 3.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.05% in last one year as compared to a 3.82% drop in NIFTY and a 8.84% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 393.35, up 3.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24188.05. The Sensex is at 77527.52, up 1.02%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has risen around 6.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38838.1, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.36 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 393, up 2.87% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 52.05% in last one year as compared to a 3.82% drop in NIFTY and a 8.84% drop in the Nifty Energy index.