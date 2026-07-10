Uno Minda Ltd is quoting at Rs 1166.1, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.68% in last one year as compared to a 3.82% drop in NIFTY and a 14.29% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Uno Minda Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1166.1, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24188.05. The Sensex is at 77527.52, up 1.02%. Uno Minda Ltd has risen around 9.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Uno Minda Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26676.35, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.35 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1165, up 0.76% on the day. Uno Minda Ltd is up 8.68% in last one year as compared to a 3.82% drop in NIFTY and a 14.29% drop in the Nifty Auto index.