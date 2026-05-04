Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited surged 12.34% to Rs 395.90 after the company reported a sharp jump in quarterly earnings.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,290.47 crore in Q4 FY26, up 155.82% YoY and 230.50% QoQ.

Revenue from operations rose 36.87% YoY to Rs 12,310.37 crore in Q4 FY26, while growing 45.29% QoQ, driven by strong performance in both power and industry segments.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,727.59 crore in Q4 FY26, up 145.24% YoY and 232.33% QoQ.

On the cost front, cost of materials and services rose 19.59% YoY to Rs 8,346.12 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 29.6% YoY to Rs 1,994.48 crore. Other expenses declined 18.97% YoY to Rs 542.15 crore during the quarter.

On the operational front, segment performance remained robust. Revenue from the power segment rose 53.57% YoY to Rs 9,509.85 crore in Q4 FY26, while the industry segment declined marginally by 0.02% YoY to Rs 2,800.52 crore. For the full year FY26, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,600.26 crore, up 199.72% YoY, while revenue rose 19.21% YoY to Rs 33,782.18 crore. Profit before tax for FY26 stood at Rs 2,138.61 crore, up 186.86% YoY. Cash flow from operating activities improved to Rs 5,837.38 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,192.47 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share (70% on face value of Rs 2) for FY26.