California Software Company Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, IFB Agro Industries Ltd and DCM Shriram Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 May 2026.

California Software Company Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, IFB Agro Industries Ltd and DCM Shriram Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 May 2026.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 731.1 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75173 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 17.04. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49459 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6912 shares in the past one month. Omax Autos Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 155.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7295 shares in the past one month. IFB Agro Industries Ltd jumped 16.23% to Rs 1014.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24477 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1325 shares in the past one month.