Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.51 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.51 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 71.63 crore

Net loss of Bharat Parenterals reported to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 71.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales71.6359.81 20 OPM %-10.697.22 -PBDT-6.366.29 PL PBT-15.374.54 PL NP-7.513.52 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zinc raises $25.5 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 252 cr

CPI's K Narayana urges civil aviation minister to control rising airfares

Hudco Q2 results: PAT grows 52% to Rs 689 cr, income at Rs 2,526 cr

RBI's domestically-held gold reserves jump 510.46 MT by end-September

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story