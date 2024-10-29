Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 29 2024
Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.09 33 OPM %25.0011.11 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

