Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Likhami Consulting rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.09 33 OPM %25.0011.11 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
