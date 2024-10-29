Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 249.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 249.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 2746.72 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 249.39% to Rs 210.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 2746.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2424.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2746.722424.16 13 OPM %17.9911.80 -PBDT398.41197.94 101 PBT298.67116.77 156 NP210.0960.13 249

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zinc raises $25.5 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 252 cr

CPI's K Narayana urges civil aviation minister to control rising airfares

Hudco Q2 results: PAT grows 52% to Rs 689 cr, income at Rs 2,526 cr

RBI's domestically-held gold reserves jump 510.46 MT by end-September

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story