Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 249.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 2746.72 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 249.39% to Rs 210.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 2746.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2424.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2746.722424.1617.9911.80398.41197.94298.67116.77210.0960.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News