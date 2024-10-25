Bharat Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit declines 71.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 102790.39 croreNet profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 71.80% to Rs 2397.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8501.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 102790.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102985.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102790.39102985.56 0 OPM %4.4212.53 -PBDT4966.5212911.62 -62 PBT3193.6111311.81 -72 NP2397.238501.17 -72
