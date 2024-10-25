Bharat Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit declines 71.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 102790.39 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 71.80% to Rs 2397.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8501.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 102790.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102985.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.102790.39102985.564.4212.534966.5212911.623193.6111311.812397.238501.17

