Bharat Petroleum Corporation standalone net profit declines 71.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 102790.39 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 71.80% to Rs 2397.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8501.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 102790.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102985.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102790.39102985.56 0 OPM %4.4212.53 -PBDT4966.5212911.62 -62 PBT3193.6111311.81 -72 NP2397.238501.17 -72

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

