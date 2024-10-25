Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 35.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 35.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 670.75 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 35.47% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 670.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 655.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales670.75655.27 2 OPM %18.2920.69 -PBDT120.60119.19 1 PBT28.1235.40 -21 NP13.7721.34 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Shriram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,153 crore

Exclude farming from EU-India trade deal, says German minister Habeck

MF investor count crosses 50 million after 10 million additions in a year

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

Centre doubles loan limit under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to Rs 20 Lakh

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story