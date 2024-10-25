Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nila Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.70 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 31.91 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces reported to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 31.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.910 0 OPM %24.010 -PBDT6.61-0.15 LP PBT5.32-0.18 LP NP3.70-0.14 LP

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

