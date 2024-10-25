JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 19.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.65% to Rs 1171.18 crore

Net profit of JM Financial rose 19.09% to Rs 232.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 194.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 1171.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1178.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1171.181178.8841.9156.21168.45291.09153.60277.93232.16194.94

