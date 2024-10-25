Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 49.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Sales rise 38.53% to Rs 282.56 crore

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 49.57% to Rs 90.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.53% to Rs 282.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 203.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales282.56203.97 39 OPM %72.1070.85 -PBDT119.9679.54 51 PBT117.1577.37 51 NP90.0760.22 50

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

