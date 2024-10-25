India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 49.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.53% to Rs 282.56 croreNet profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 49.57% to Rs 90.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.53% to Rs 282.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 203.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales282.56203.97 39 OPM %72.1070.85 -PBDT119.9679.54 51 PBT117.1577.37 51 NP90.0760.22 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News