JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 89.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 81.88% to Rs 162.18 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 89.30% to Rs 119.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 81.88% to Rs 162.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.162.1889.1797.7196.59158.4686.13158.4686.13119.6463.20

