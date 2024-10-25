Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 89.30% in the September 2024 quarter

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 89.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 81.88% to Rs 162.18 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 89.30% to Rs 119.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 81.88% to Rs 162.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales162.1889.17 82 OPM %97.7196.59 -PBDT158.4686.13 84 PBT158.4686.13 84 NP119.6463.20 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Shriram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,153 crore

Exclude farming from EU-India trade deal, says German minister Habeck

MF investor count crosses 50 million after 10 million additions in a year

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

Centre doubles loan limit under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to Rs 20 Lakh

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story