Sales rise 203.64% to Rs 8.35 croreNet profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 203.64% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.32% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.98% to Rs 17.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
