Bharti Airtel announced that it has launched five new, next-gen Company owned stores in the city of Trivandrum. The new stores that have come up in Kayamkulam, Kazhakootam, Mg Road, Pettah & Peyad will strengthen Airtel's retail presence and will offer unparalleled service experience to customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel