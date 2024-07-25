Bharti Airtel adds Wi-Fi service subscribers in Telangana

Bharti Airtel announced that it has increased its Wi-Fi service to an additional 1.9 million new households in Telangana.

With Airtel Wi-Fi, a customer not only gets high-speed reliable wireless internet service but a whole host of other benefits including access to unlimited streaming, 20+ OTT services and over 350+ TV channels.

