Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 45.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.78% to Rs 105.46 croreNet profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 45.16% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.78% to Rs 105.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 114.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales105.46114.36 -8 OPM %11.9718.66 -PBDT13.4719.43 -31 PBT6.8113.42 -49 NP5.219.50 -45
