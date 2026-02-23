Bharti Airtel announces strategic expansion plans for Airtel Money

Plans to infuse capital of Rs 20,000 cr over next few years

Bharti Airtel announced major plans for its Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Airtel Money, underscoring its commitment to narrow the credit gap in India.

The NBFC subsidiary will be capitalised with Rs 20,000 crore to be injected over the next few years. Airtel will contribute 70% with the promoter group via Bharti Enterprises , bringing in the balance 30%.

With strong digital assets, a large data and analytics engine powered by 500+ data scientists, and deep operational expertise, Airtel aims to rapidly expand access to simple, secure, and innovative digital financial services across India.

Airtel has built a high-performance credit engine over the last two years, powered by its digital platform and deeply integrated channels, resulting in one of India's strongest lending service provider (LSP) models. The platform has already achieved hyperscale adoption with over Rs 9,000 crore in disbursements - supported by best-in-class delinquency outcomes, driven by robust underwriting models, disciplined portfolio management, and real-me risk monitoring. Airtel Money received its NBFC license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 13 February 2026. This strategic expansion in India's fast-growing financial services sector underscores Airtel's commitment to deepening financial inclusion and empowering underserved consumers. Formal credit to GDP ratio in India is at 53%, according to Care Edge Ratings, and highlights the scope for lending in the country.