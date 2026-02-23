India and France sign Amending Protocol to update Double Taxation Avoidance Convention

During the recent visit of the President of France to India, the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the French Republic have signed a Protocol amending the India-France Double Taxation Avoidance Convention, signed on 29 September 1992 (India-France DTAC). The Amending Protocol was signed by Ravi Agrawal, Chairperson, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Government of India, and Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, on behalf of their respective Governments. The Amending Protocol provides full taxing rights in respect of capital gains arising from sale of shares of a company, to the jurisdiction where such company is a resident. The Amending Protocol also deletes the so-called Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) Clause from the Protocol to the DTAC, thereby bringing to rest all issues relating to it. The Amending Protocol also modifies the taxation of income from dividends by replacing a single rate of 10% of tax with a split rate of 5% for those holding at least ten percent of capital and 15% of tax for all other cases. It also modifies the definition of Fees for Technical Services by aligning it with the definition in India US Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, and expands the scope of Permanent Establishment by adding Service PE.

