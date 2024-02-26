Bharti Airtel to offer seamless connectivity for India's first under water metro in Kolkata

To facilitate this transformative service, Airtel has connected the 4.8- km stretch between Howrah Maidan, Howrah Station, Mahakaran and Esplanade stations through fiber. High-capacity nodes at each of these stations have been deployed for seamless connectivity allowing commuters to enjoy blazing 5G speeds, uninterrupted voice calls and data transmission that enhance the daily commute experience and allow customers to stay connected and productive through their travel.
India's first underwater metro is an engineering marvel connecting Howrah to Kolkata and will be thrown open to the public soon.
