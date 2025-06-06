Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Hexacom drops after broker downgrade

Bharti Hexacom drops after broker downgrade

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharti Hexacom dropped 4% to Rs 1,804.75 after a domestic brokerage downgraded the stock from 'Buy' to 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 1,900.

The downgrade was attributed to a steep 40% valuation premium over Bharti Airtel and an unfavourable risk-reward profile.

The brokerage projects Bharti Hexacoms net debt (excluding leases) will be zero by FY27 and expects dividends to rise from Rs 10 per share in FY25 to Rs 30 in FY27. ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) is estimated to increase from Rs 242 in FY25 to Rs 284 by FY27, driven by a likely tariff hike in December 2025. Post-FY28, ARPU is forecast to grow at a 5.5% CAGR, while revenue and EBITDA growth are expected to moderate to around 7%.

Despite strong execution and premiumisation, the firm flagged concerns over Bharti Hexacoms limited geographic spread, which could cap growth. The governments 15% stake remains an overhang, especially with no board representation and past objections around the Indus Towers deal.

It also cautioned that potential corporate actions such as stake divestments could weigh on valuations. A possible merger with Bharti Airtel was flagged as a structural tail risk, with the risk of an unfavourable swap ratio due to elevated valuations.

Bharti Hexacom is a communications solutions provider offering consumer mobile services, fixed-line telephone and broadband services to customers in the Rajasthan and the North East telecommunication circles in India, which comprises the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. It offers services under the brand 'Airtel'.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Bharti Hexacom surged 110.42% to Rs 468.40 crore while net sales rose 22.54% to Rs 2289 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Praj Industries gains on securing biorefinery project in Paraguay

Brigade Ent rises after subsidiary sets up Auraterra Developers LLP

BSE SME 3B Films market premiere fizzles, lists below issue price

RBI's CRR cut by 100 bps to be delivered in four tranches with effect from September

India Ratings assigns 'BBB+/A2' rating to the bank facilities of Indo Tech Transformers

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story