Bharti Hexacom drops after broker downgrade

Bharti Hexacom dropped 4% to Rs 1,804.75 after a domestic brokerage downgraded the stock from 'Buy' to 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 1,900.

The downgrade was attributed to a steep 40% valuation premium over Bharti Airtel and an unfavourable risk-reward profile.

The brokerage projects Bharti Hexacoms net debt (excluding leases) will be zero by FY27 and expects dividends to rise from Rs 10 per share in FY25 to Rs 30 in FY27. ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) is estimated to increase from Rs 242 in FY25 to Rs 284 by FY27, driven by a likely tariff hike in December 2025. Post-FY28, ARPU is forecast to grow at a 5.5% CAGR, while revenue and EBITDA growth are expected to moderate to around 7%.

Despite strong execution and premiumisation, the firm flagged concerns over Bharti Hexacoms limited geographic spread, which could cap growth. The governments 15% stake remains an overhang, especially with no board representation and past objections around the Indus Towers deal. It also cautioned that potential corporate actions such as stake divestments could weigh on valuations. A possible merger with Bharti Airtel was flagged as a structural tail risk, with the risk of an unfavourable swap ratio due to elevated valuations. Bharti Hexacom is a communications solutions provider offering consumer mobile services, fixed-line telephone and broadband services to customers in the Rajasthan and the North East telecommunication circles in India, which comprises the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. It offers services under the brand 'Airtel'.