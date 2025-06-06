Praj Industries gains on securing biorefinery project in Paraguay

Praj Industries rose 2.50% to Rs 502 after the company secured an international assignment from Enersur SA, one of Paraguay's leading renewable energy firms, to develop a fully integrated biorefinery project in the South American nation.

Under this strategic partnership, Praj will support the development, evaluation, and phased implementation of the biorefinery, which aims to produce ethanol alongside co-products such as distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), corn oil, biogas, bio-bitumen, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

This project builds on an earlier contract awarded to Praj by Enersur for a 600 m/day corn-based anhydrous ethanol plant in Canindey Paraguay, expected to be operational by October 2026. Prajs responsibilities include technology licensing, engineering design, core equipment supply, and on-the-ground supervision.

The initiative is expected to create significant employment opportunities, foster rural development, and support the global transition to low-carbon energy. Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman of Praj Industries, said, This partnership goes beyond ethanolit embodies our shared vision to harness the full potential of bio-based innovations for clean energy, circular economy, and long-term energy resilience across South America. Praj is an industrial biotechnology company focused on the environment, energy, and agri-process industry, with 1000++ customer references spanning 100+ countries across all 6 continents. The company's consolidated net profit fell 56.7% to Rs 39.80 crore on a 15.6% decrease in operational income to Rs 859.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.