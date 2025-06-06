India Ratings assigns 'BBB+/A2' rating to the bank facilities of Indo Tech Transformers

Indo Tech Transformers (ITL) said that India Ratings and Research has assigned 'IND BBB+/Stable/IND A2' rating to the bank facilities of the company.

India Ratings said that the ratings are supported by the significant improvement in ITL's revenue during FY22-FY25, backed by strong demand for transformers and increased realisations.

Additionally, the ratings factor in the companys healthy EBITDA margins, comfortable credit metrics and promoters more than three decades of experience in the transformer industry. However, the ratings are constrained by volatility in raw material prices and the working capital-intensive nature of operations.

The agency further said that a a substantial improvement in the scale of operations, along with maintaining the liquidity position and the credit metrics, all on a sustained basis, could be positive for the ratings.

However, any significant deterioration in scale of operations and/or large unanticipated debt-funded capex along with any substantial cash outflow to group entities, resulting in deterioration in the liquidity position and credit metrics, with the interest coverage falling below 4x, on a sustained basis, could be negative for the ratings. Indo tech Transformers (ITL) manufactures electrical transformers. Its product portfolio comprises power and large power transformers up to 200 MVA/ 230 KV and distribution transformers up to 5MVA/33KV. The companys production facilities are located at Kancheepuram and Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with an aggregate installed capacity of 9684 MVA as on 31 March 2025.