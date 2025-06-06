BSE SME 3B Films market premiere fizzles, lists below issue price

Shares of 3B Films was trading at Rs 46.08 on the BSE, a discount of 7.84% compared with the issue price of Rs 50.

The scrip was listed at Rs 48.50, a discount of 3% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 48.50 and a low of Rs 46.08. About 93,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

3B Films' IPO was subscribed 1.76 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 May 2025 and it closed on 3 June 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 50 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 35,52,000 and an offer for sale (OFS) of 31,98,000 equity shares by existing shareholders. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet capital expenditure, working capital, general corporate purposes and offer related expenses. 3B Films is a leading manufacturer and supplier of CPP (Cast Polypropylene) and CPE (Cast Polyethylene) films, catering to the diverse requirements of the flexible packaging industry and high-end thermoforming applications. The company plays a pivotal role in delivering innovative and customized packaging solutions across a wide range of sectors. Its product portfolio includes a wide range of CPP films designed to address the specific needs of various industries, including food and beverage, clothing, flowers and other consumer goods. As on December 31, 2024, the company had 59 permanent employees.