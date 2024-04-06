Bharti Hexacom IPO ends with good subscription

The offer received bids for 123.23 crore shares as against 4.12 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bharti Hexacom received 123,23,48,884 bids for shares as against 4,12,50,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 29.88 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 48.57 times. The Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 10.52 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 2.83 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (3 April 2024) and closed on Friday (5 April 2024). The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 542 to 570 per share.

The offer comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 7,50,00,000 equity shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholder Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL).

Post issue, parent Bharti Airtel will retain its 70% stake in Bharti Hexacom, while TCILs stake will drop to 15%.

Ahead of the IPO, Bharti Hexacom on Tuesday, 2 April 2024 raised Rs 1,923.75 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.37 crore shares at Rs 570 each to 97 anchor investors.

Bharti Hexacom runs mobile services in Rajasthan and the Northeast telecommunication circles of India, comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. The company offers its services under the brand Airtel.

As of 31 December 2023, the company was present in 486 census towns and had an aggregate of 27.1 million customers across both the circles. The distribution network comprised 616 distributors and 89454 retail touch points. It has invested Rs 206 billion in capital expenditures in its future ready digital infrastructure.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 281.80 crore and sales of Rs 5,220.80 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2023.

