Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported 12.67% jump in gross advances to Rs 97,072.47 crore as on 31 March 2024 as against Rs 86,155.64 crore as of 31 March 2023.

The bank's total business grew by 11.96% YoY to Rs 2,28,769.39 crore while total deposits increased 10.44% YoY to Rs 1,34,776.73 crore as of 31 March 2024.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 68,072.94 crore as on 31 March 2024, up 3.11% on year on year basis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CASA ratio reduced to 50.51% as of 31 March 2024 as compared to 54.10% as of 31 March 2023.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank is a private sector scheduled commercial bank.

The bank reported a 35.13% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 421.08 crore on 14.18% rise in total income to Rs 3,063.30 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 2.27% to end at Rs 135.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News