Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 101.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 1910.60 crore

Net profit of Bharti Hexacom rose 101.90% to Rs 511.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 253.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 1910.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1681.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1910.601681.70 14 OPM %45.8449.35 -PBDT754.20756.10 0 PBT258.50341.80 -24 NP511.20253.20 102

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

