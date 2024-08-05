Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 101.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 1910.60 croreNet profit of Bharti Hexacom rose 101.90% to Rs 511.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 253.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 1910.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1681.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1910.601681.70 14 OPM %45.8449.35 -PBDT754.20756.10 0 PBT258.50341.80 -24 NP511.20253.20 102
