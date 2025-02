Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 22.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 2250.70 crore

Net profit of Bharti Hexacom rose 22.66% to Rs 260.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 2250.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1800.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2250.701800.6051.1745.961016.50721.00485.00288.10260.90212.70

