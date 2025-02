JK Lakshmi Cement standalone net profit declines 51.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.42% to Rs 1373.29 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 51.93% to Rs 59.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 124.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 1373.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1586.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1373.291586.0610.3815.27135.99238.6885.18187.5159.64124.06

