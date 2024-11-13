Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit declines 0.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 32.24 crore

Net profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals declined 0.63% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.2429.55 9 OPM %16.5917.87 -PBDT4.984.82 3 PBT4.554.41 3 NP3.173.19 -1

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

