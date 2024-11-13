Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit declines 0.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 32.24 crore

Net profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals declined 0.63% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.2429.5516.5917.874.984.824.554.413.173.19

