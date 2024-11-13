Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 24.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 108.19 croreNet profit of Bambino Agro Industries declined 24.32% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 108.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales108.19104.38 4 OPM %8.799.25 -PBDT7.657.86 -3 PBT6.356.66 -5 NP3.644.81 -24
