Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 24.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 108.19 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries declined 24.32% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 108.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.108.19104.388.799.257.657.866.356.663.644.81

