Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 269.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 269.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Netlink Solutions (India) rose 269.77% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.02 500 OPM %-266.67-1050.00 -PBDT8.251.96 321 PBT8.201.92 327 NP6.361.72 270

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 59.28% recorded in 43 seats till 3pm

Premium

A litmus test for fintech IPOs as MobiKwik inches closer to listing

Coldplay set for 4th show in India, this time in Ahmedabad; check pricing

Eicher Motors Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 8.3% to Rs 1,100 cr

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story