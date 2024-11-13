Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 269.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Netlink Solutions (India) rose 269.77% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.120.02-266.67-1050.008.251.968.201.926.361.72

