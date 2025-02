Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Kolkata for Steam Generator Island Pkg. of 2x660 MW Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase-II project at Purulia district, West Bengal, India. The order is valued at Rs 6,200 crore (approx).

