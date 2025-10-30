BHEL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 253% YoY to Rs 375 cr

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) added 2.40% to Rs 251.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 253.17% to Rs 374.89 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 106.15 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 14.06% year on year to Rs 7,511.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 499.23 crore, up 253.01%, compared with Rs 141.42 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 9.60% YoY to Rs 7,201.54 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The cost of materials & services stood at Rs 5,741.38 crore (up 19.89%), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 1,479.17 crore (up 0.87% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from the power business stood at Rs 5,675.64 crore (up 12.87% YoY) and revenue from industry stood at Rs 1,836.16 crore (up 18.01% YoY) during the period under review. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. BHEL is the flagship engineering and manufacturing enterprise of India and is owned and operated by the Government of India.