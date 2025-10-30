BHEL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 253% YoY to Rs 375 cr

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) added 2.40% to Rs 251.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 253.17% to Rs 374.89 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 106.15 crore in Q2 FY25.
Revenue from operations rose 14.06% year on year to Rs 7,511.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 499.23 crore, up 253.01%, compared with Rs 141.42 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Total expenses increased 9.60% YoY to Rs 7,201.54 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The cost of materials & services stood at Rs 5,741.38 crore (up 19.89%), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 1,479.17 crore (up 0.87% YoY) during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from the power business stood at Rs 5,675.64 crore (up 12.87% YoY) and revenue from industry stood at Rs 1,836.16 crore (up 18.01% YoY) during the period under review.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. BHEL is the flagship engineering and manufacturing enterprise of India and is owned and operated by the Government of India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app