Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs off two and half year high

Euro speculative net longs off two and half year high

Image
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market came off a two and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 132656 contracts in the data reported through January 13, 2025. This was a weekly reduction of 30156 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 47.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; oil & gas shares decline

SML Mahindra hits the floor as Q3 PAT slides 17% QoQ to Rs 18 cr

AMD Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Saw Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story