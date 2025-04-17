Stock Alert: Wipro, Angel One, Waaree Renewable Tech, Infosys, BHEL

Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Manappuram Finance, Nalco shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 April 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Infosys, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Jio Financial Services, Tata Elxsi, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Indosolar, and National Standard (India) will declare their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Wipros consolidated net profit grew 6.43% to Rs 3,569.6 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 3,353.8 crore posted in Q3 FY25. revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 22,504.2 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 22,318.8 crore reported in Q3 FY25 . For the quarter ending 30 June 2025, Wipro expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,505 million to $2,557 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -3.5% to -1.5% in constant currency terms.

Waaree Renewable Technologies reported 82.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.81 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 51.34 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 74.4% YoY to Rs 476.58 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Angel Ones consolidated net profit declined 48.7% to Rs 174.52 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 339.94 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income fell 22.1% YoY to Rs 1057.84 crore in Q4 FY25. The board declared dividend of Rs 26 per share for FY25.

GTPL Hathways consolidated net profit declined 19.3% to Rs 10.64 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 13.18 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 10.3% to Rs 890.99 crore in Q4 FY25.

Ultratech Cement entered into an energy supply agreement and a share subscription and shareholders agreement to acquire 26% equity shares of AMPIN C&I Power Eight, a company engaged in the generation and transmission of renewable energy. The acquisition is aimed at meeting the companys green energy requirements, optimizing energy costs, and complying with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) signed a technology transfer agreement with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for electrolyser systems for hydrogen production. The Mixed-Matrix Membrane Diaphragm Technology acquired from BARC will enable BHEL to achieve complete indigenous development of alkaline electrolyser systems.

Petronet LNGs board approved the appointment of Saurav Mitra as director (finance) & chief financial officer (CFO) of the company for a five-year term, replacing Vinod Kumar Mishra, whose tenure as director (finance) & CFO will expire effective April 18.

