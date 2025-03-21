BHEL receives LoI for Rs 7,500 cr 1x800 MW Ukai Extn. Unit-7 TPS

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) for EPC package of 1x800 MW Ukai Extn. Unit-7 TPS in Tapi District, Gujarat. The project valued at Rs 7,500 crore entails Supply of equipment - Boiler, Turbine, Generator and associated auxiliaries along with electrical and C&I, Balance of Plant Packages; Erection & Commissioning Works; and Erection & Commissioning Works.

