Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL receives LoI for Rs 7,500 cr 1x800 MW Ukai Extn. Unit-7 TPS

BHEL receives LoI for Rs 7,500 cr 1x800 MW Ukai Extn. Unit-7 TPS

Image
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) for EPC package of 1x800 MW Ukai Extn. Unit-7 TPS in Tapi District, Gujarat. The project valued at Rs 7,500 crore entails Supply of equipment - Boiler, Turbine, Generator and associated auxiliaries along with electrical and C&I, Balance of Plant Packages; Erection & Commissioning Works; and Erection & Commissioning Works.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail gains after investing in Middle East subsidiary

Larsen & Toubro secures large order from Brigade Group

Benchmarks trade with significant gains; media shares rally for 4th day

RVNL rises after NHAI grants LoA for Andhra Pradesh-based project worth Rs 555 crore

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank gains on appointing Sanjoy Kumar Goel as CFO

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story