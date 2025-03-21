Tamilnad Mercantile Bank gains on appointing Sanjoy Kumar Goel as CFO

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank added 1.40% to Rs 423.75 after the bank announced appointment of Sanjoy Kumar Goel as chief financial officer (CFO), effective from 20 March 2025, on a contractual basis.

Sanjoy Kumar Goel is a qualified Chartered Accountant and completed his bachelors degree at Allahabad University. Goel began his career with the State Bank of India (SBI) in 1988 and served as General Manager and Deputy CFO of SBI from October 2020 to September 2023.

Goel is an experienced finance professional with more than 34 years of in-depth experience in financial analysis, derivative instruments, treasury, and risk management. Additionally, he has served in various assignments in both domestic and foreign countries related to financial reporting and tax management.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the oldest private sector banks in India. It offers an array of banking and financial services to retail customers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The bank's standalone net profit jumped 5.6% to Rs 300.24 crore on a 9.6% increase in total income to Rs 1,519.94 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

