Tata Elxsi edges higher after board OKs final dividend of Rs 75/share for FY25

Tata Elxsi added 3.58% to Rs 5075 after the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share for the financial year ending 31 March 2025.

At the scrips previous closing price of Rs 4899.75, this translates to a dividend yield of 1.53% .

The company on Thursday had announced its earnings for the quarter ended on 31 March 2025.

Tata Elxsi has reported 12.4% fall in net profit to Rs 172.4 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 196.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations for the period under review aggregated to Rs 908.3 crore, up 0.3% YoY.

EBITDA fell by 20.5% to Rs 207.7 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 261.2 crore posted in the same period last year. EBITDA margin in Q4 FY25 was 22.9% as against 28.8% in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 221.4 crore, which is lower by 15.6% as compared with the pre-tax profit of Rs 262.4 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

The Tata Group company has recorded 0.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 784.9 crore despite a 5% rise in net sales to Rs 3,729 crore in FY25 as compared with FY24.

Separately, Tata Elxsi said that it had secured a strategic multi-year deal valued at 50 million with a leading European headquartered automotive OEM.

As part of this collaboration, Tata Elxsi would establish a dedicated Global Engineering Centre to support the customers software platform roadmap and brand aligned software engineering programs.

This centre would serve as a hub for developing a unified technology stack encompassing a proprietary operating system, electronic architecture and automotive cloud.

Together, these would power advanced in-vehicle capabilities, seamless connectivity, and software upgradability across brands and product lines.

Tata Elxsi is amongst the worlds leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation.

