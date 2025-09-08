Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL rises after signing 10-year exclusive pact with Singapore-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

BHEL rises after signing 10-year exclusive pact with Singapore-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained 2.33% to Rs 217.35 after the company announced that it has entered into a long-term exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore.

Under this 10-year agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the development of hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock, with a focus on business sharing and joint operations.

The partnership is aimed at enabling BHELs entry into a new market segment.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 445.50 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase of 0.03%, reaching Rs 5,486.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

