Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2790.6, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% slide in NIFTY and a 17.83% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2790.6, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24853.1. The Sensex is at 81055.01, up 0.43%.Mphasis Ltd has gained around 4.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.85, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2801.2, down 0.14% on the day. Mphasis Ltd tumbled 6.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% slide in NIFTY and a 17.83% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 24,850; European mkt advance

Platinum Industries gains on appointing Ashok Bothra as CFO

Ceigall India forays into renewable energy space

Confidence Petroleum India appoints directors

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story