Mphasis Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2790.6, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24853.1. The Sensex is at 81055.01, up 0.43%.Mphasis Ltd has gained around 4.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.85, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.32 lakh shares in last one month.