Tata Consultancy Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3025.5, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% slide in NIFTY and a 17.83% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3025.5, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24853.1. The Sensex is at 81055.01, up 0.43%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost around 0.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.85, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.77 lakh shares in last one month.