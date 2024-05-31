Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhudevi Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bhudevi Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.00 crore

Net profit of Bhudevi Infra Projects reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 184.38% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18000.00% to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.000 0 3.620.02 18000 OPM %109.000 -32.32-1400.00 - PBDT2.21-0.15 LP 1.210.32 278 PBT2.21-0.15 LP 1.210.32 278 NP1.91-0.15 LP 0.910.32 184

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

