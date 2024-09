At board meeting held on 13 September 2024

The Board of BIGBLOC Construction at its meeting held on 13 September 2024 has allotted 7,07,87,875 equity shares as bonus shares in ratio of 1:1. Accordingly, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 14,15,75,750 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, amounting to Rs. 28,31,51,500.

