Bikaji Foods edges higher after Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY amid inflationary pressures

Bikaji Foods International added 3.97% to Rs 869 after the company reported 14.7% rise in net profit to Rs 68.6 crore on a 26% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 721.2 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Sales volume rose by 15% to 39,607 tonnes in Q2 FY25 from 34,444 tonnes in Q2 FY24.

Ethnic Snacks revenue grew by 10.5% YoY and constituted 63.8% of overall revenue. Revenue from Packaged Sweets rose by 22% YoY and accounted for 17.5% of overall revenue. The growth in revenues from Western Snacks and Papad was 23.2% and 26.2%, respectively, on YoY basis.

EBITDA improved by 21.7% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 106.7 crore in the September24 quarter. EBITDA margin was 14.7% in Q2 FY25 as against 14.4% in Q2 FY24.

Deepak Agarwal, managing director, Bikaji Foods International, said: We are delighted to inform our stakeholders that our company has demonstrated strong performance across all the categories.

This quarter we have witnessed a significant jump in revenue and profit margins. This surge in growth is due to the demand in Ethnic Snacks and Packaged Sweets on account of Festive seasonality impact. Overall contribution of Packaged Sweets has jumped to 17.5% this quarter, which is again due to festive play.

Despite facing significant inflationary challenges, we successfully maintained our margin profile while achieving robust volume growth.

Bikaji Foods International is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and is among the fastest growing companies in the Indian organised snacks market.

