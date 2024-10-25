Laurus Labs Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and DCB Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 October 2024.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and DCB Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 October 2024.

Laurus Labs Ltd soared 7.11% to Rs 477.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51251 shares in the past one month.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd surged 5.64% to Rs 87.11. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61210 shares in the past one month.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd spiked 4.37% to Rs 872.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32035 shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd advanced 4.16% to Rs 972.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54275 shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd gained 3.85% to Rs 114.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

