Salona Cotspin Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Timex Group India Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 October 2024.

Salona Cotspin Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 316.95 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 281 shares in the past one month.

Timex Group India Ltd soared 19.71% to Rs 149.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57408 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd surged 12.62% to Rs 276.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10043 shares in the past one month.

G G Engineering Ltd advanced 8.42% to Rs 2.06. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 438.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd exploded 7.91% to Rs 1011.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1358 shares in the past one month.

