Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 2.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.87% to Rs 637.06 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 2.81% to Rs 59.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.87% to Rs 637.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 554.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.637.06554.6015.1116.52101.5595.9978.5778.0859.9058.26

